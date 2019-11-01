Image copyright North Kesteven District Council Image caption The Airbnb in a converted shipping container was refused retrospective planning permission

The owner of a shipping container intended for use on Airbnb has vowed to fight his local council after they refused to give it planning permission.

North Kesteven District Council refused John Price retrospective permission for the furnished container behind a B&B in Sleaford earlier this week.

In a post on social media, some councillors labelled the building as "truly hideous".

Mr Price said it made good use of what was previously "dead space".

The scheme was refused as inappropriate due to its design, appearance and use of materials in what is a conservation area.

However, Mr Price, 50, said he genuinely believed it was good for the town, and was angry he only found out about the decision on Facebook.

"I think the council put it on social media in the hope of getting support, but it seems to have backfired," he said.

"As everyone's comments have been encouraging, I will be appealing."

Some said the council needed to consider the benefits of using an old shipping container, such as reduced environmental impact.

Others said wooden cladding could improve the look of the building from the outside.

One person said the councillors were very narrow minded.

