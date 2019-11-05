Image copyright Myles Charles Image caption Myles Charles has warned of the dangers of exploding sparklers ahead of Bonfire Night

Sparklers sold across England have been recalled after reports of them exploding in people's hands and leaving them with burns.

One man from Lincoln said his Turbo Sparkler "went up faster than petrol" when it was lit.

Others said they had also been burned after using the sparkers.

Discount store JTF said it had removed the product from sale at all its stores and online after "a small number of incidents".

Self-employed plumber Myles Charles, 29, cancelled two weeks of work after he was burned by one of the sparklers on Saturday.

He said: "It literally exploded in my hand - thank God the kids were inside the house.

"If they had been standing closer, the outcome could have been a lot worse."

Image caption Myles Charles said he had "never been in so much pain in all my life" after the sparkler exploded in his hand

Mr Charles said the "pain was immense" and he went to accident and emergency where a receptionist told him he was the fourth person they had seen with burns from a sparkler that evening.

A spokesperson from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: "We saw a number of burns injuries over the weekend from sparklers and people should be reminded of the dangers of all fireworks."

Mr Charles' partner posted a warning about Turbo Sparklers on Facebook, which attracted comments from others who said they had been burned by the same sparklers and shared pictures of their injuries.

Mr Charles, who bought the sparklers from JTF, is now receiving legal advice.

Image copyright JTF Image caption An "urgent product recall and safety notice" has been added to the JTF website

A listing on the JTF website, which has since been removed, said: "Turbo sparklers are more than your average sparkler.

"Upon ignition, they turbo burn from top to bottom and then burn back up with the traditional sparkler effect."

JTF has branches in Hucknall, Kidderminster, Leeds, Lincoln, Newcastle, Peterborough, Preston, Sheffield, Stoke, Tamworth, Walsall and Warrington.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware of a small number of incidents regarding Turbo Sparklers, which are widely available across the market.

"We have taken the precautionary steps and issued a product recall directly to our customers, as we are able to identify all who have purchased, whilst we investigate."

Image copyright Myles Charles Image caption JTF said a recall had been made to all customers who had purchased the sparklers and its supplier had been made aware

