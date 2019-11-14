Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Unite union says the supply of taramasalata and other savoury favourites will be disrupted if the action goes ahead

Supermarkets are facing disruption to the supply of taramasalata and other dips after workers at a food processing plant voted to strike, a union says.

Members of the Unite union employed by Bakkavor in Spalding, Lincolnshire, backed industrial action by more than four to one.

Regional officer Mick Orpin said its ballot was in protest at a 1.5% pay offer made by the firm.

Bakkavor said its offer was competitive and above inflation.

'Contingency plans'

The firm, which has 25 sites across the UK, supplies a variety of food products to retailers including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's and Waitrose.

Mr Orpin said the action meant the prospect of "considerable disruption to the supply of popular products like hummus and taramasalata over the festive season".

"There is still time left to resolve this dispute and we hope management will get around the negotiating table," he added. No date has been set for industrial action.

Bakkavor said its pay offer represented a "highly competitive" 3% total package, with a 1.5% pay increase and 1.5% lump sum.

It said the Spalding site, which employs about 1,800 people, supplies salads, soups, sauces and a selection of creamy dips, but not hummus.

"As a business, we have detailed contingency plans in place to ensure that we continue to serve our customers and that any disruption is kept to a minimum," a spokesperson said.

"We would encourage the union to engage with us to ensure this issue is resolved swiftly in the interests of all employees."

