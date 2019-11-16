Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Police said Nicholas Burnett is now clean shaven

Police have warned members of the public not to approach an inmate who has gone missing from an open prison in Lincolnshire.

Nicholas Burnett, 33, has been missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston, since the early hours of Saturday.

He was convicted for grievous bodily harm in the Somerset area in 2005.

Lincolnshire Police want to hear from anyone who thinks they might have seen him.

Burnett has been described as 5ft 11ins and clean shaven with dark hair and blue eyes.

North Sea Camp is an open prison and houses more than 400 offenders, most serving long sentences.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.