Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Linda Treeby was found seriously hurt at The Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells in May

A woman died following a "vicious" attack on her 64th birthday, a court has heard.

Linda Treeby was found seriously injured in a caravan at Summerlands Caravan Park at Igoldmells, near Skegness, in May.

Her partner, Andrew Highton, 51, of Highbury Road, Nottingham, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Jurors at Lincoln Crown Court heard the trip was a birthday treat.

Prosecutor, William Harbage QC, said the mother-of-three and Mr Highton had spent the late afternoon and early evening of 29 May in a nearby pub before returning to the caravan they were staying in.

"What should have been a day of celebration turned into a vicious, sustained and ultimately fatal assault on her inside the caravan where she was staying.

"The injuries she received were far more severe than might be caused by just punches. They indicate she had been kicked and stamped on.

"She also had a large laceration in the centre of her forehead where she had been struck with a substantial glass ashtray."

'Horrific scene'

He said the defendant had also stamped on her groin leaving a heel mark from his shoe on her clothing.

"You may think that the way he attacked her so savagely, we say, he must have intended to kill her," he said.

The jury was told the couple had been in an on-off relationship for seven years.

Mr Harbage said a passerby witnessed some of the attack and ran for help before returning with the site manager.

"They were met by an horrific scene," he said.

"They found Linda Treeby lying on her back on the floor covered in blood but still alive. There was blood over much of the caravan."

Her injuries included bleeding on the brain, a fractured nose, a fractured bone in her throat and extensive bruising to her head and face.

The prosecutor said Mr Highton later claimed he had reacted, punching her "two, three or four times" to the heard, after Linda Treeby punched and kicked out at him.

"This was very much more than two, three or four punches," Mr Harbage said.

"It cannot possibly have been in self defence."

The trial continues.