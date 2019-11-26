Image caption The cannon was discovered close to its original home at the village hall on Thursday

One of two 19th Century cannons stolen from outside a village hall 30 years ago has been returned with an apology note.

Richard Askam, committee chairman at Tealby Village Hall, said its return had come "out of the blue".

The anonymous author of the note said the theft "had troubled me ever since".

The naval cannon was one of a pair gifted to the village - the other one was also stolen and is still missing.

The items were given to the village by the Tennyson D'Eyncourt family - a prominent local family who also donated the local school and village hall to Tealby - as a memorial to their sons who died during World War One.

Image caption The note's author described the theft of the cannon as a "shameful act"

According to the author of the note, the cannon was loaded on to a truck by some "so-called friends" while they waited inside the vehicle.

"The one and only crime I have ever committed," the note read.

"Being part of this act has troubled me ever since.

"Please accept my sincerest apologies for my part in this shameful act."

'Human kindness'

The note also said the cannon was in full working order and had been fired at living history events in recent years.

Mr Askham said the cannon had "turned up out of the blue" on Thursday and described its return as an act of "human kindness".

"We are delighted to see it," he added.

Mr Askam said it would now be returned to its original position, with some additional security measures in place.

"We are searching for the second one now," he added.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.