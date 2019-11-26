Image copyright PA Image caption Rev Canon Dr Paul Overend "stepped away" from his post at the cathedral in April

The chancellor of Lincoln Cathedral has been charged with a historic indecent assault.

The Rev Canon Dr Paul Overend, of Vicars Court, Lincoln, is facing a charge brought by South Wales Police.

He is due before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on 4 December over an allegation he indecently assaulted a woman between April and July 1997.

Rev Overend "stepped away" from his post in April, and is one of several key cathedral figures currently absent.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said: "As this is a judicial process we are unable to comment on this matter. Our prayers are with all those affected by this news."

In April, the Dean of Lincoln Cathedral, the Very Rev Christine Wilson, took a leave of absence "for personal reasons".

The Bishop of Lincoln, Christopher Lowson, was suspended in May in relation to a safeguarding children inquiry.