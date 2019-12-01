Man climbs Scafell Pike with rowing machine for charity
A man climbed England's highest mountain carrying a rowing machine and then rowed 10k (6.2 miles) on it at the summit for charity.
Bradley Thornton, of Lincoln, scaled the Lake District's 3209ft-high (978m) Scarfell Pike on Saturday for mental health charity Mind, after a friend took his own life.
Mr Thornton, 23, has raised more than £10,000 in memory of James Walker
He said: "I felt like I had Jim with me all the way."
Mr Thornton climbed alongside about 40 other people.
It took about two and a half hours to climb to the summit, he said.
"I am showing people that you can push through the hard times.
"You never know what is going on in someone's head but it is OK to talk," he added.
Scafell Pike is also a war memorial, given to the National Trust in memory of those who died in World War One.
