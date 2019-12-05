Image caption The crash happened at Welton Cliff, north of Lincoln

A woman has appeared in court accused of causing the deaths of three teenagers by dangerous driving.

Ricky Sharpe and Aiden Sawyer, both 17, and Joby John Scrimshaw, 14, died when the Vauxhall Astra they were in crashed near Lincoln on 25 March.

Two other passengers in the car were injured in the crash Heath Lane at Welton Cliff.

Kasey Boulton, 18, of Heath Close, Welton - who was also hurt - was bailed at Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

A crown court hearing was scheduled for 3 January.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook on Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.