Image copyright Wood family Image caption Alan Wood was killed in his home after suffering a "brutal and sustained" attack

Detectives investigating the "disturbing" murder of a man 10 years ago are pursuing fresh leads after an appeal.

Alan Wood, 50, was bound and tortured before being killed at his home in Lound, Lincolnshire, in October 2009. His bank cards were also stolen.

Lincolnshire Police said it was reviewing CCTV footage from 2009.

The force said it was looking into possible sightings of a suspect using cashpoints in Bourne and Stamford.

Officers said some suspects had already been ruled out following the appeal in October.

Image copyright Wood family Image caption Mr Wood had no known enemies and was killed in "a totally unprovoked attack", police said

Senior investigating officer Martin Holvey, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "A number of people have contacted us with information including people who didn't speak with us in 2009.

"We continue to work on information provided to us and we've been able to eliminate some names from the investigation where members of the public had suspicions about particular individuals."

Mr Holvey said the force was also following leads involving possible vehicles that were involved.

Mr Wood, who ran a small gardening business, had no known enemies and was killed in "a totally unprovoked attack", police said.

He suffered a "brutal and sustained" assault, during which he was repeatedly stabbed in the eye, had his throat cut a number of times and an attempt was made to decapitate him.

His body was found three days later in his home in Edenham Road on 24 October.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Alan's mother Maureen Wood (left) and his sister Sylvia Allet want "closure" on his death

Lincolnshire Police said it was one of the force's "most serious and disturbing unsolved crimes".

On the 10th anniversary of his death, Mr Wood's mother, Maureen Wood, appealed for information saying she does not "want to go to my grave without knowing" why he was killed.

Mr Holvey said a reward of up to £50,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

At the time, DNA was recovered from the scene, which police believe could be from a suspect who may have been "visiting our country and are no longer here".

Detectives think there was a financial motive because "his bank cards were stolen and a small amount of cash was withdrawn from his account".

