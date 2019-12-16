Image copyright Google Image caption Spilsby is about 12 miles (20km) west of Skegness in Lincolnshire

A pilot has died after a light aircraft crashed in Lincolnshire.

The plane crashed near Spilsby on Sunday afternoon and the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lincolnshire Police.

Investigations by the police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch are to continue to determine the cause of the accident.

No further details have been released and the force has asked anyone with information to contact it.

