Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Police released pictures of the men after initial attempts to trace them were unsuccessful

Police are hunting three men who exposed their bare bottoms to women taking part in a march aimed at ending male violence.

The men were in Hunters fish and chip shop on Lincoln High Street when they exposed themselves on 23 November during a Reclaim the Night protest.

Lincolnshire Police said it was appealing for help after initial attempts to trace the men had failed.

The force is asking anyone with information to contact them.

At the time, a woman who was on the march told Lincolnshire Live the men pulled their trousers down and exposed themselves as their group approached the chip shop.

Reclaim the Night, which started in the UK in 1977, campaigns against sexual violence and harassment from men.

One of the first marches took place in Leeds where women protested against being advised to stay home at night in response to the Yorkshire Ripper murders.

Marches are held up and down the country in November.

