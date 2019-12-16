Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Nicholas Burnett was originally jailed for grievous bodily harm in 2007

An inmate walked out of an open prison because he was "fed up" waiting to hear when he would be released, a court heard.

Nicholas Burnett left HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston, Lincolnshire, on 16 November as he "wanted to go home".

The 33-year-old was located in Burgh le Marsh hours later and detained by officers, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Burnett admitted escaping from lawful custody and was given an additional six-month sentence.

In December 2007, Burnett was given an indeterminate sentence for public protection when he was jailed for grievous bodily harm at Taunton Crown Court.

At the time, he was told he would serve a minimum of three-and-a-half years.

'Simply walked out'

Christopher Hogg, defending, said Burnett was frustrated to still be serving his sentence 12 years later.

Mr Hogg said: "He had gone to North Sea Camp in the hope of being able to get parole.

"He had been there for 18 months and he became fed up. He simply walked out and was found some distance away."

Judge Simon Hirst said: "You know that escaping from a prison always results in a custodial sentence.

"The principal implication of your sentence will be that the Parole Board will take it into account when deciding whether to release you or not."

North Sea Camp is an open prison which houses more than 400 offenders.