Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Valerie Bycraft went missing from her home in Spalding on 17 March

A woman whose disappearance sparked a massive police search was found dead in a water-filled ditch, an inquest has heard.

Valerie Bycraft, 78, who had dementia, went missing from her home in Spalding, Lincolnshire on 17 March.

She was found two days later close to the A16 road in the town.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death was immersion in water, which is thought to have triggered heart arrhythmia.

Giving evidence at Boston Coroner's Court, Det Insp David Rimmer said he believed Ms Bycraft had left her home of her own accord on the Sunday evening before being reported missing the following morning.

He told the court he was "95% confident" she had died on that first night, meaning a heat imaging helicopter involved in a police search on the Monday did not locate her.

Assistant Coroner Marianne Johnson returned a narrative conclusion.

Speaking outside the coroner's court, Ms Bycraft's granddaughter Leah Page thanked everybody who had helped in the search.

