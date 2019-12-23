Lincolnshire

Alford house fire: Woman, 88, dies after blaze

  • 23 December 2019
Hamiltin Road, Alford Image copyright Google

An 88-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Lincolnshire.

Emergency services were called to a property occupied by an elderly couple in Hamilton Road, Alford, on Saturday night, Lincolnshire Police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 84-year-old husband was injured, but after treatment is now staying with friends.

Police and fire investigators are examining the house, but the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

