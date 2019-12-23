Alford house fire: Woman, 88, dies after blaze
- 23 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 88-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Lincolnshire.
Emergency services were called to a property occupied by an elderly couple in Hamilton Road, Alford, on Saturday night, Lincolnshire Police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 84-year-old husband was injured, but after treatment is now staying with friends.
Police and fire investigators are examining the house, but the fire is not being treated as suspicious.