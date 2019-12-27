Image caption Jack has undertaken a number of challenges for charity including climbing Ben Nevis

A 21-year-old born with a rare health condition has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours.

Jack Marshall, from Belton, near Grantham, has Moebius syndrome, which has left him with no facial nerves.

He also has no cerebellum which affects his balance and coordination, but despite his health issues he has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Jack said he was very "honoured and privileged" to have been recognised.

"I am surprised, I am only 21," he said.

"I am very honoured and privileged. I don't do it for the awards or the recognition.

"I do it to help people, people less fortunate than myself."

He has undertaken numerous challenges including walking over the Humber bridge, sponsored runs and scaling Ben Nevis which took over 19 hours to complete.

Charities he has supported include Bloodwise, Scunthorpe United Disability Trust, and the children's charity DAISY LINCS.

He has also campaigned for the rights of disabled children and has spoken in the House of Lords and House of Commons.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.