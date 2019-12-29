Image copyright Geograph/Paul Bryan Image caption A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to Peterborough Hospital after the crash

A woman in her 20s has died in a three car crash in Lincolnshire.

The woman, who was driving a black Fiat Punto, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Lound Road in the village of Toft, near Bourne.

A 25-year-old man, who was driving a grey BMW, was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident on Friday.

Another motorist, driving a white Nissan Juke, was uninjured in the crash which happened at about 17:50 GMT.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.