Image copyright Michael Garlick/Geograph Image caption Father Craddock said the thieves caused thousands of pounds worth of damage

Thieves caused thousands of pounds worth of damage when they broke into a church and "ran amok" on Christmas Day.

Father Stuart Cradduck said the culprits had smashed a stained glass window to gain access to St Wulfram's in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police said two men, aged 34 and 37, had been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail.

A safe containing about £800, a bank card and documents were taken.

"We understand around 4am on Christmas morning a stained glass window was smashed," Mr Cradduck said.

"Someone climbed in and then ran amok in the building - smashing up lots of different things and stealing a safe."

"We are talking thousands and thousands to put it right."

However, he praised the work of volunteers in helping to clear the mess, adding: "Christmas is still Christmas and we still had our celebrations."

"It is upsetting - it is frustrating but worse things could have happened."

"No-one was hurt," he added.

Police said investigations into the burglary at the 14th Century church were ongoing.

More news from across Lincolnshire

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.