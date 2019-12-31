A man died when the car he was driving collided with a lorry in Lincolnshire.

Emergency services were called to the A15 near Cranwell at about 06:00 GMT to reports a white Volvo car and a white Mercedes lorry had crashed.

A 27-year-old man, from the Sleaford area, died at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them, particularly if they were driving from Holdingham towards Lincoln.

