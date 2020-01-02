Image copyright PA Image caption The Rev Canon Dr Paul Overend "stepped away" from his post at Lincoln Cathedral in April 2019

The chancellor of Lincoln Cathedral has denied indecently assaulting a student at a party in the 1990s.

The Rev Canon Dr Paul Overend, 53, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court earlier accused of grabbing the woman and kissing her.

The charge relates to a date between April and July 1997 when he was a chaplain at Cardiff University.

Judge Richard Twomlow told him a trial date had been fixed for 29 June, and he was granted unconditional bail.

Dr Overend became chancellor at Lincoln Cathedral in November 2017, but "stepped away" in April 2019 when he was charged with indecent assault by South Wales Police.