Image caption Ricky Sharpe and Aiden Sawyer, both 17, and Joby John Scrimshaw, 14, died in the crash

A teenager facing three charges of causing death by dangerous driving following a triple fatal crash is to stand trial.

Kasey Boulton, 19, of Heath Close, Welton, pleaded not guilty to the charges at Lincoln Crown Court earlier.

Ricky Sharpe and Aiden Sawyer, both 17, and Joby John Scrimshaw, 14, died when a Vauxhall Astra driven by Ms Boulton crashed at Welton Cliff, in March.

Ms Boulton was granted bail until a trial date set for 24 August.

The prosecution allege the car, which had five passengers, was travelling at speeds approaching 60 mph when it crossed the road and hit a tree on the opposite side.

Two other passengers in the car were also injured.

