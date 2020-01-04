A man has died in what police have described as an industrial incident.

Police said the emergency services were called to a business on Carrington Drove, Crowland, Lincolnshire, at about 14:30 GMT on Friday.,

Officers said a 34-year-old man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the man's death are under investigation and police are working with the Health and Safety Executive.

