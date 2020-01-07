A 19-year-old man from Lincoln has been arrested on suspicion of right-wing terror offences.

East Midlands counter-terrorism officers detained the man in a pre-planned operation in the Highfields area of Leicester at 07:00 GMT.

Ch Supt Jon McAdam said: "The alleged offences relate to the encouragement of terrorism and dissemination of a terrorist publication."

He added: "This relates to extreme right-wing terrorism."

More news from across Lincolnshire

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook on Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.