A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of right-wing terror offences has been released under investigation.

East Midlands counter-terrorism officers detained the man, from Lincoln, in Leicester on Tuesday.

Ch Supt Jon McAdam said: "The alleged offences relate to the encouragement of terrorism and dissemination of a terrorist publication."

Lincolnshire Police said the man had been released under investigation on Thursday.

