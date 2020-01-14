Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption The victim was wearing blue New Balance trainers and a Fishbone t-shirt similar to those pictured

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in a Lincolnshire waterway.

The man was believed to have died from a "sustained assault" before being dumped in water on Chain Bridge Road in Boston, Lincolnshire Police said.

Officers have appealed for help to identify the man, who has a unique nine-inch scar on his chin and a "fading tribal tattoo" on his shoulder.

He was found by a member of the public on Sunday afternoon.

Image copyright Google Image caption A member of the public discovered the body in a waterway on Chain Bridge Road

Officers were called at 18:30 GMT on Sunday and underwater search teams and forensics were now investigating, Det Ch Insp Karl Whiffen said.

The man was aged between 30 and 40, 5ft 7ins (171cm) tall, and weighed 70-80kg (11st-12st 8lbs).

He was wearing blue size nine New Balance trainers, Puma jogging bottoms and a Fishbone t-shirt, and had dental work to his top teeth.

Mr Whiffen said even small details could help identify the man and asked anyone with information to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously.

