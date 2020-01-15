Image copyright Google Image caption A member of the public discovered Mr Stolarek's body in a waterway on Chain Bridge Road

A man whose dumped body was found in a Lincolnshire waterway was a Polish national, police have said.

A murder inquiry was launched after the man was discovered in water on Chain Bridge Road in Boston on Sunday evening by a members of the public.

Lincolnshire Police named the man as Marcin Stolarek, 46 and said he died from a "sustained attack".

Mr Stolarek lived in Boston, but also had links to Spalding, a force spokesman said.

Det Ch Insp Karl Whiffen, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, added: "People in those communities may have details that could prove crucial to our investigation.

"Please come forward with information so that we can bring his killer, or killers, to justice."

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Mr Stolarek was wearing blue New Balance trainers and a Fishbone t-shirt similar to those pictured

