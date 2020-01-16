Image copyright Google Image caption A member of the public discovered Mr Stolarek's body in a waterway on Chain Bridge Road

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead in a drain.

Marcin Stolarek, 46, from Poland, was discovered in South Forty Foot Drain on Chain Bridge Road in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Sunday.

Lincolnshire Police said he died in a "sustained attack".

Two men, aged 26 and 33, and a woman, aged 26, were arrested on Wednesday night and remain in custody, the force said.

