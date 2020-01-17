Image copyright Justin Sullivan/Getty Image caption Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed an assault at the car wash

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in modern-day slavery after a worker was assaulted on an industrial estate.

The men, all from the Grimsby area and aged 49, 27 and 19, were held in connection to the New Hand Car Wash on Louth's Fairfield industrial estate.

Lincolnshire Police want to speak to anyone who saw an assault at the car wash in the past three weeks.

Officers said the driver of a taxi may be among those who saw the attack.

Police said the three arrested men remained in custody.