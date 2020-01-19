Image caption Marcin Stolarek's body was discovered last Sunday in a Boston drain

Three people have been charged with murder after the body of a man was found in a drain.

Marcin Stolarek, 46, from Poland, was discovered in South Forty Foot Drain on Chain Bridge Road in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 12 January.

Lincolnshire Police said he died in a "sustained attack".

Adam Kaminski, aged 26 of Union Court in Boston, and 26-year-old Justyna Swiatek, also of Union Court, have both been charged with murder.

Adam Maksajda, 33, of no fixed address, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They have all been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

Det Ch Insp Karl Whiffen said: "I'd like to offer my thanks to the many members of the public who have assisted us with this investigation.

"It has been an upsetting time for many people in the local area, and of course those close to the victim, so I'm grateful for the help that has come from the communities in and around Boston."

