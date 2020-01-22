Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found at the Links Hotel on Tuesday evening

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was found at a seaside hotel.

Lincolnshire Police said the body of the 39-year-old woman was discovered at the Links Hotel in Drummond Road, Skegness, on Tuesday evening.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, a spokesperson for the force said.

An area of the hotel is currently cordoned off while inquiries take place.

Officers have appealed for information.

