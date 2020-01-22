Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Marcin Stolarek's body was discovered on 12 January in a drainage channel in Lincolnshire

Police investigating the murder of a man found in a drainage channel want to retrace his movements in the weeks before his death.

Marcin Stolarek's body was found in South Forty-Foot Drain on Chain Bridge Road in Boston on 12 January.

Lincolnshire Police has appealed for anyone who saw the 46-year-old during the past four months to get in touch.

Adam Kaminski and Justyna Swiatek, both 26 of Union Court in Boston, have been charged with his murder.

Adam Maksajda, 33, of no fixed address, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

All three were remanded in custody at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday ahead of a provisional trial date in June.

