Image caption Police said the man's family had been informed

A cyclist has been killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The man was struck by a blue Audi on National Avenue in Hull at about 21:00 GMT on Wednesday and died later in hospital.

Humberside Police said the driver did not stop at the scene and had failed to come forward to report the crash.

The cyclist's family have been informed and police are "urgently appealing" for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Image caption The driver of Audi did not stop at the scene

