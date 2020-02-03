Image copyright Google Image caption Scott Wilson's name is to be placed on the College of Policing barred list

A former special constable has been found guilty of gross misconduct after he admitted assault and preventing a person from leaving his house.

Scott Wilson, who was a volunteer with Lincolnshire Police, resigned after he received a caution for common assault.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly found Mr Wilson would have been dismissed had he still been a serving officer.

Mr Wilson did not attend the special case hearing but was represented by the Police Federation.

Mr Skelly, who chaired the hearing at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters, near Lincoln, said it was clear the conduct of the former volunteer, based in Bourne, had been "physically abusive and wrong".

More stories from Lincolnshire

Gemma Webster, representing the force, said Mr Wilson had been off duty when officers were called to an incident on 29 September, in which he locked a person in his house whom he prevented from leaving.

He had been involved in another incident two weeks earlier when he pushed the person, the hearing was told.

Mrs Webster said the assault was witnessed by a minor but no complaint was made.

Mr Wilson received a caution for this assault and resigned from the police four days later.

Phil Clark of the Police Federation said Mr Wilson admitted the allegations.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.