Plans for a £28m animal rendering factory in Lincolnshire have been knocked back by the county council following objection from residents.

Lincoln Proteins submitted plans to build the plant close to Norton Disney.

The authority's planning committee refused it over location, heritage and wildlife concerns.

The firm argued it had made "extensive improvements" to the proposals after North Kesteven District Council refused it over odour and location concerns.

Officials said Lincolnshire County Council received 1,105 letters of objection against the proposed development on Villa Farm.

Florence Bauer, who has lived in Norton Disney for 24 years, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) she was pleased with the decision.

"We're really happy with the result," she said.

"We're really glad that the planning committee reviewed this application based on pure planning policy, regulation and the facts presented within the case."

She said the proposal was "wholly without merit" and said she would be prepared to raise further objections if developers were to appeal.

Lincoln Proteins said it had addressed previous concerns raised by the county council and had commissioned "significant reports" including an Odour Management and Air Quality report by a leading environmental expert.

But the authority felt an assessment of alternative sites for the plan "was not robust" and that the facility would "overshadow" the nearby World War Two Lancaster Bomber memorial.

It also raised further odour concerns.

Lincoln Proteins said it was unable to comment at present.

More than 2,500 people had signed an online petition claiming the area would be affected by smells and traffic.