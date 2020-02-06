Image copyright Google Image caption Plans were rejected for the site near Great Ponton, south of Grantham.

Plans for a poultry farm housing 270,000 chickens in Lincolnshire have been rejected.

South Kesteven District Council threw out the plans that included six chicken sheds at High Dike, Great Ponton, on Wednesday.

A 25,000-signature protest petition to the council called it a "chicken prison".

A letter to councillors from the applicants said it would be "unreasonable" to deny the plans.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the animal rights campaigners who submitted the petition, said: "The decision is great news not only for chickens but also for the future of our planet."

During the meeting, councillors said the farm was being built in the wrong place and asked ADAS, the agents for applicant Stewart Adams, to help find a solution, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The plans for the site on arable land south of Grantham between Great Ponton and Boothby Pagnell, also included housing for an agricultural worker.

