Harry Miller claimed police guidelines restricted his freedom of expression

A former police officer's allegedly "transphobic" tweets were lawful, the High Court has ruled.

Harry Miller, from Lincolnshire, was contacted by Humberside Police in January last year after a complaint about his tweets.

He was told he had not committed a crime, but it would be recorded as a "hate incident".

The court found the force's actions were a "disproportionate interference" on his right to freedom of expression.

Mr Miller, 54, also launched a wider challenge against the lawfulness of College of Policing guidelines on hate crimes.

These define a hate incident as "any non-crime incident which is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by a hostility or prejudice against a person who is transgender or perceived to be transgender".

Mr Justice Julian Knowles rejected Mr Miller's challenge against the guidelines, ruling they "serves legitimate purposes and is not disproportionate".

