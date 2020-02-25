Image copyright Google Image caption The car ended up in the water on Sea Road at Chapel St Leonards in Lincolnshire

Two people have died after the car they were travelling in plunged into a dyke.

The car, a Fiat Punto, ended up in the water on Sea Road at Chapel St Leonards in Lincolnshire at 15:22 GMT on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police said despite the efforts of the public and emergency services a 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person in the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to hospital but also later died.

It is not yet clear how the car came to end up in the water.

Lincolnshire Police has asked for anyone who witnessed the vehicle enter the water near the local primary school to contact them.

The force added that no other vehicle was involved.

