Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption India Plaice and her father Daniel died in the crash

The family of a father and daughter who died after their car plunged into a dyke have praised the "valiant efforts" of those who tried to save them.

Daniel Plaice, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Sea Road at Chapel St Leonards, in Lincolnshire, on Monday.

His 21-year-old daughter India died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Witnesses reported several people "frantically trying to rescue" the pair who were trapped inside the car.

It is not yet clear how or why the car ended up in the water and police are investigating.

'Lives shattered'

In a statement, the family said: "We would like to thank all the members of the public and emergency services for such a valiant effort in the rescue attempts for Danny and India.

"Danny was the best father ever to India and Ralf, and was the deeply loved husband of Maria. India was the most beautiful, funny and vibrant sister and daughter.

"Our lives have been shattered forever at such a tragic loss."

Image copyright John Aron Image caption Inquiries are ongoing and it is not yet clear how the car ended up in the water

Police have asked anyone who saw the car enter the water, close to the local primary school, or has dash-cam footage to contact them.

The force has also appealed for the driver of a small black car, which was seen in the area at the time, to get in touch.

A spokesperson added: "There is no suggestion the vehicle - possibly a BMW X1 - was involved or contributed to this incident."

