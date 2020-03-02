Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the shooting took place in the Spalding area

Eight people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lincolnshire.

A 24-year-old man was found by a motorist after being shot in Spalding on Friday. He remains in a serious condition in hospital, Lincolnshire Police said.

Over the weekend seven men and one woman were arrested in Boston, Spalding, Peterborough and Huntingdon.

Three of the men are being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

The arrests are as follows:

A 50 year-old man from Boston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, committing an act/series of acts with intent to prevent the course of justice, conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and making threats to kill.

A 25-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 20-year-old man from Spalding was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possessing a Class B drug.

A 26-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A 22-year-old man from Boston was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 40-year-old woman from Spalding was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiracy to commit GBH.

A 23-year-old man from Boston and a 30-year-old man from Peterborough were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit GBH.

All the suspects remain in custody.

No further details about the shooting have been released by police.

