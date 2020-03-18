Image copyright Geograph/joanne davies Image caption John Baldwin pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court

A 79-year-old man has been warned he faces a lengthy jail sentence after admitting a series of historical sex offences.

John Baldwin, from Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault on a young girl and another child between 1987 and 1995.

Baldwin also admitted to charges of sexual assault on a girl under the age of 13 between 2006 and 2007.

He was bailed by Lincoln Crown Court and will be sentenced on 31 March.

Baldwin, of Money Bridge Lane, Pinchbeck, was also placed on the sex offenders register.

Judge Simon Hirst told him: "Please understand that on 31 March you will be receiving a prison sentence of some length."