Image copyright Geograph/joanne davies Image caption Robin Garner was told to go home after he told court officials he was self-isolating

A defendant who told court staff he was self-isolating was barred from entering the dock.

Robin Garner, 54, was due to appear for a plea hearing at Lincoln Crown Court but was told to wait outside after speaking to officials.

His barrister told the court his client "suffers from numerous health concerns and so does his elderly mother".

Mr Garner, 54, of Sutton Bridge, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm. He was bailed until 16 April.

James Varley, defending, said: "It appears that he is following government advice. It seems to me that he ought not to have been here."