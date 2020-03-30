Image copyright Lincoln City FC Image caption Lincoln City FC's kitman Terry Bourne has offered to do laundry for NHS workers while he is not needed to look after kit for the football club

A football club kitman whose work has dried up during the coronavirus crisis is offering to do laundry for "overstretched" NHS workers instead.

Terry Bourne, from Lincoln City FC, said he had the idea after seeing the club's industrial-sized machines "sitting there doing nothing".

He said the washing would be collected and returned "safely" from Lincoln County Hospital and surrounding areas.

The English football season has been suspended because of the pandemic.

More Lincolnshire stories

Mr Bourne said: "No football game would be able to take place at the ground if we didn't have an army of NHS workers.

"A lot come voluntarily on a Saturday afternoon or Tuesday night and give their time up so we can enjoy watching and working at Lincoln City."

The washing will be done at Soper of Lincoln Elite Performance Centre from 07:00 to 15:00 BST. NHS staff needing the service should email the club.

Mr Bourne, who was kitman at Nottingham Forest for eight years before he moved to Lincoln City FC in 2018, said he could not watch the club's two washers and a drier "sitting there doing nothing".

The kitman usually cleans and looks after kit, checks and replaces boot studs and makes sure footballs and other necessary equipment is available.

Mr Bourne said he could probably complete 12 loads of washing "on a good day".

"It'll keep me busy," he said.

Some requests might have to be turned down though if demand is too high, he added.