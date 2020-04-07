Image copyright LDRS Image caption The wobble rooms have been introduced in hospitals across Lincolnshire

Hospitals in Lincolnshire have set up "wobble rooms" to give staff a break from the pressures of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust said the rooms would allow workers a chance "to shout out loud, have a little cry or just sit quietly".

They have been introduced as part of a plan by the NHS to support employees mental wellbeing during the pandemic.

A national hotline has also been set up, staffed by mental health charities.

It will see more than 1,500 volunteers from charities including Hospice UK, the Samaritans and Shout, listen to staff and give psychological support.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption The rooms contain support information for NHS staff

Kat Mayer, who works at Lincoln County Hospital, shared photos of one of the rooms on social media, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

She said in the post: "Our Wobble Room, aka the stationary cupboard. It's basic, but has been created with love and positivity. Well done team."

"Crying is not a weakness, it shows strength. We are not superheroes."

In a statement, the trust said: "A wobble room is a space dedicated for staff to go for a few minutes, away from everything to shout out loud, have a little cry or just sit quietly.

"We put up motivational pick-me-up posters, and have our staff wellbeing booklet in them, so staff have support information straight away.

"It's ok to have a wobble sometimes."