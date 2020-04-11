Image copyright Google Image caption A 23-year-old woman was found dead at a property in Chestnut Grove, Grantham

A 30-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and assault following the death of a woman.

Daniella Espirito Santo, 23, was found dead at a property in Chestnut Grove, Grantham, on Wednesday.

Julio Jesus, from Beechcroft Road, Grantham, has been charged with manslaughter and a separate charge of causing actual bodily harm.

Both offences relate to separate incidents on Wednesday. Mr Jesus is due to appear before magistrates later.

Det Ch Insp Karl Whiffen, said: "I would like to thank the community for their support during what has been an emotional and tragic time for the family of Daniella."

