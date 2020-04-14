Image copyright Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service Image caption Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service normally delivers blood and other essential medical items

A charity which normally delivers blood is making daily deliveries of breast milk to a baby boy who is in intensive care and separated from his parents.

Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service stepped in to help after a request from the NHS.

It said both parents were displaying symptoms of coronavirus and were unable to visit the hospital where the three-week-old was being cared for.

Dave Taylor, from the charity, said they were glad to be of service.

He said while the blood bikers sometimes delivered donor milk, "this particular case is so unique".

"With the mother and father not being able to get in to see baby we said we would quite happily help out," he said.

Mr Taylor said the charity, which has 118 volunteers, was taking "all necessary precautions" when collecting the mother's milk, and keeping a suitable distance away from the family.

The charity, which primarily serves Boston, Lincoln, Grantham, Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Goole, said it was also experiencing very high demand for its services.

At the same time, it said, the coronavirus outbreak was impacting on its usual fundraising events, meaning it was being hit financially.

It said any donations to help it get through this difficult period would be greatly appreciated.

