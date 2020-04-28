Image copyright Ark Wildlife Park & Exotic Animal Sanctuary Image caption The collection includes a Morelet's crocodile which had previously been kept in a bathtub

A wildlife sanctuary which takes in animals from the illegal pet trade says it is "moving heaven and earth" to care for them despite having no income.

Ark Wildlife Park & Exotic Animal Sanctuary, in Lincolnshire, is home to more than 250 exotic animals, including crocodiles, wild cats and primates.

Owner Jamie Mintram says it costs more than £25,000 a month to run the park.

But due to restrictions, the rescue zoo is not open for its usual paying visitors.

Mr Mintram said he and his wife, Michelle, had started a crowdfunding appeal, and were considering selling their house to ensure the park survived.

"The one thing we will not do is threaten to put these animals to sleep, no matter what," he said.

"We will make sure they have a permanent caring home."

The park is also home to a number of wild cats, including a serval called Tembea

The park takes in animals from the illegal pet trade and from private owners who "underestimated" the level of care needed for exotic animals.

Tiger King

Mr Mintram said the Netflix documentary Tiger King had done a good job highlighting issues with the exotic pet trade in the US.

"However, we need to realise it's a worldwide problem," he said.

"With so few exotic animal rescue facilities here in the UK, and the problems associated with the exotic pet trade growing, it would be a tragedy for the Ark to go under when there are so many animals in need and so much work still to be done."

Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage is the subject of a documentary on Netflix about the underworld of big cat breeding in the US

The pandemic also meant the park was unable to take in new animals, despite receiving numerous requests.

"Unfortunately, we've not been in a position to help these extra animals as all resources are going towards the animals currently in our care, many of whom aren't in the best condition, and need ongoing veterinary care," Mr Mintram added.

Two of the macaques at the park are ex-lab animals

