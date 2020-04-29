Image copyright Susan Matthews Image caption Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran died on Monday at the hospital where he worked

Colleagues of a nurse who died with Covid-19 have organised a "blue-light clap" for a "truly remarkable" friend.

Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran, 44, died on Monday at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital where he worked.

The United Lincolnshire's Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said it was "deeply saddened" by his death.

Emergency services staff have been urged to switch on their blue lights and clap for Mr Pavithran outside the hospital on Thursday at 20:00 BST.

More than £28,000 has been donated to a fundraising appeal set up on Facebook to help his family.

Jerry Varghese, who started the appeal, said Mr Pavithran was "passionate about his job" and had "worked day and night constantly" during the pandemic until his illness.

"The love he put into this world was truly remarkable," he wrote in a post.

"Currently his wife, two children and family are left without income. There is nothing we can do to bring their normality back, but the least we can do is to help with the funeral and family support fund."

The emergency services-only tribute has been organised by Mr Pavithran's colleagues and will coincide with the latest Clap for Carers.

Posting on Facebook, Jessie Williams described him as a "beautiful soul" and said he "deserves our respect and love".

She appealed for other emergency workers including police, ambulance and firefighters to take part.

"We will remember him and keep social distancing too," she added.

The ULHT said it was supporting the event.

Follow BBC Yorkshire & Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.