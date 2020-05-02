Image copyright The O'Connor Family Image caption James (l) has just five more jumps to go and Joshua has just completed his challenge

A six-year-old boy who is "living on borrowed time" with brain tumours has joined his twin brother to take part in a 2.6 fundraising challenge.

James and Joshua O'Connor, from Sleaford in Lincolnshire, are raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity by running and jumping around their home.

James was diagnosed aged two with an Ependymoma, and has undergone four years of treatment.

The challenge was set up by UK sports events including the London Marathon.

It has been named the 2.6 challenge because of 26 being the number of miles in a marathon, and also the date the event in London would have taken place was 26 April.

Participants choose a challenge related to the numbers 2.6 or 26 and raise money for charity, and the boys have already raised more than £1,000.

Joshua will be running 2.6km around the estate where the boys live with their parents, Chantelle and Carl O'Connor.

Mrs O'Connor said: "The coronavirus has obviously put a stop to a lot of our plans for this year.

"We had hoped to take James and Joshua on holiday to Spain as well as a trip back to James's favourite place on earth, Disneyland Paris.

"We hope that we will still have time as a family of four to make these precious memories. For the time being, we are just grateful to be together and safe and continue to make the most of every day."

James will be doing 26 standing jumps spread out over the week which, considering one jump is a massive effort, is a difficult challenge for him.

James said: "I want to raise money to help the brain tumour charity, because they helped me with my poorly lumps in my head."

Joshua added: "I want to help The Brain Tumour Charity because they helped our family by helping my twin brother James."

Sarah Lindsell, of The Brain Tumour Charity, said: "James and Joshua are just two incredible little boys who, through their strength, determination and family, continue to inspire everyone in our community.

"Their love and support for each other is boundless and their story drives us as a charity to accelerate change for everyone affected by a brain tumour diagnosis.

"We are truly grateful for everything the family do to help us achieve this."

