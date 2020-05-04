Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The site was illegally burning lorry loads of waste, including plastics

An illegal rubbish tip "the size of a football pitch" has been shut down after reports of waste being burnt.

The site on Fen Lane in Long Bennington, Lincolnshire, was raided by the Environment Agency on Thursday.

Two people were arrested and officials said a lorry depositing waste at the dump and an excavator were seized.

The agency said the operation, which included fires "as big as bungalows", was having a "significant impact" on local people and the environment.

Norman Robinson, agency area director, said: "Deliberately stockpiling and burning waste that should be safely disposed of is dangerous enough.

"But doing so in the current situation while people and legitimate businesses are so restricted shows a shocking disregard for our communities, society and the environment."

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption An excavator and a lorry found at the dump were seized

The Environment Agency has served criminal behaviour orders on those present, and blocked entrances to the site.

An investigation is also under way to establish if there are any further environmental breaches, including polluting nearby water courses.

Meanwhile, queues built up outside tips in Manchester as they reopened at the weekend for the first time since the lockdown began.

But other councils said they would only reopen with sufficient staffing and personal protective equipment for workers.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has urged councils to reopen tips "as soon as possible".

It comes after some areas reported a rise in fly-tipping since the coronavirus restrictions came into force.

Lincolnshire County Council, which operates 11 public waste sites across the county, said it was introducing a booking system, initially for garden waste and wood.

Eddy Poll, executive councillor for waste and recycling, said: "I know it's been frustrating having the sites closed for almost six weeks.

"We're introducing a new booking system so we can safely manage the numbers of people into and out of the sites, quantities and operate within the government's social distancing guidelines."

