Image copyright Lincoln City Football Club Image caption The club is looking at the possibility of streaming matches at a drive-in cinema at the Lincolnshire Showground

Lincoln City is looking at the possibility of streaming matches at a drive-in cinema.

The club said it was in talks with the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society about the possibility of fans watching games at the county's showground.

The site is currently being used as a Covid-19 test centre, and the club said it would only happen if rules were relaxed and it was "absolutely safe"

Showground officials said they would be happy to help if they could.

'Big screen showings'

Liam Scully, the club's chief executive officer, said: "We are looking at the various options, and ways of getting games on safely."

"We want to do whatever we can to ensure that the fans enjoy football," he said.

"We could maybe look to pull cars on for big screen showings - it's one of the things we are looking at."

However, he said there were a lot of logistical considerations, and restrictions would need to be eased for it to happen.

Image caption This year's Lincolnshire Show has already been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak

Mr Scully said both the club and local economy, through the closure of pubs and cafes, had taken a big hit during the lockdown.

"As a League One football club the majority of our income comes from 30 trading days a year, which is ultimately match day revenue and cup runs."

"So we've got to look at creative an innovative ways just to protect that, but equally serve the loyal and dedicated fans who have supported us over recent years, and long before that," he said.

The English Football League has said it would follow government's guidelines with regard to whether or not the 2019-20 season could resume.